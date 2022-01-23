Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650,447 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.82.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

