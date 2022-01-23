EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.84. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EME traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.98. 363,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,657. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after acquiring an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

