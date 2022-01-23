Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

VWO stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

