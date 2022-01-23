Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.78.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.50 and a 52 week high of C$42.93.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

