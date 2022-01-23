Energi (NRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $173,070.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $41.79 million and approximately $173,070.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00172018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00034150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00363948 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,220,286 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

