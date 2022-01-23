Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.55.

TSE:ERF opened at C$13.76 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

