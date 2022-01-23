Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.
NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eneti by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Eneti by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.