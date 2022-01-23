Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Eneti will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eneti by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Eneti by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

