Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 7274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $2,725,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $5,286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $21,587,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $24,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.