Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.73 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.87.

Get Enteq Upstream alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Law bought 51,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,168.96 ($11,146.08).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.