Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

