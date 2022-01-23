EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $3.51 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.97 or 0.06963783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,794.63 or 1.00027893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.