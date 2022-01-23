Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Siemens Healthineers AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Healthineers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

SMMNY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY opened at $34.28 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

