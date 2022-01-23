Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $35.15 on Friday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.