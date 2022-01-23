Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 388.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

