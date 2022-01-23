Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Evergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

