Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells $486,000.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EVH stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.