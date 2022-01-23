Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:EVH opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,000. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,661,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

