EXMO Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.24 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $90,888.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00045061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006274 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

