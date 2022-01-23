Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

