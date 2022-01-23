F5 Networks (FFIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. F5 Networks has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $2.710-$2.830 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.71-2.83 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F5 Networks stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.09. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.34.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

