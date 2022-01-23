FairGame Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.80 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. FairGame has a market cap of $4.68 million and $5.80 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001509 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00057326 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.00717132 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

