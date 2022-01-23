FairGame Trading Down 46.8% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 46.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001516 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059675 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.60 or 0.00730964 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.