Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 20881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Specifically, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 41.5% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after buying an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.