Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FURCF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $$48.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

