FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Stephens lifted their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.