Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,590,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Federated Hermes worth $409,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

