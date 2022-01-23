Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of FTRP opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Field Trip Health will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $4,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $390,000. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

