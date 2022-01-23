Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIL. lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,704.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

