Financial Review: iHuman (NYSE:IH) vs. Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iHuman and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -9.29% -12.91% -7.42% Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iHuman and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHuman and Kuke Music’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 1.74 -$5.74 million ($0.24) -11.08 Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.75 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -33.42

Kuke Music has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHuman. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kuke Music beats iHuman on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

