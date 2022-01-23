Financial Survey: CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) versus Stem (NYSE:STEM)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stem has a consensus target price of $37.40, indicating a potential upside of 198.96%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.53 -$7.81 million $0.56 1.91 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.