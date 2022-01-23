Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $129.19 Million Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 4.06% of Installed Building Products worth $129,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average is $123.64. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $99.36 and a one year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

