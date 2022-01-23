Findlay Park Partners LLP Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,504 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 2.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.11% of CoStar Group worth $376,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

