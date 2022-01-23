Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 2,796,722 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,796,722 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.43% of Fiserv worth $310,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.