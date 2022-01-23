First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of AG opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

