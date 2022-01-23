First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FM. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.32. The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

