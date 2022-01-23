First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 101,878 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $57,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 62.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

