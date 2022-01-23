First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,867 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $36,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.18.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

