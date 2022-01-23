First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $52.59 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $52,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Equinix stock opened at $721.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $795.86 and its 200 day moving average is $811.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

