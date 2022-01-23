First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $48,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.37.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $297.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

