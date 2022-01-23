First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

