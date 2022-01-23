Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.