Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.78. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $51.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $49,737.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,040 shares of company stock worth $140,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

