Flow (FLOW) Tops One Day Volume of $162.03 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Flow has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $162.03 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00014379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.25 or 0.06888380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,222.74 or 1.00083582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

