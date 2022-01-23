Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.