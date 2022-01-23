Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Fortive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fortive by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. 7,303,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,734. Fortive has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.