Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

FCX traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $40.99. 24,825,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,216,070. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 846,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 199,242 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

