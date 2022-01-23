Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.10 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.08). 1,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 64,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.09).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.50. The stock has a market cap of £89.51 million and a P/E ratio of 49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

