Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $9.23

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.86. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 69,094 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,217,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,657,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 155.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,993,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,555,000 after buying an additional 3,035,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

