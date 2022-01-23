Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $9.23

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.86. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 69,094 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
