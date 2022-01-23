Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 31.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 118,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 115,559 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.