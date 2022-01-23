Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $389,139.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.33 or 0.06862827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,989.76 or 0.99873571 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.